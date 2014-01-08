FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Forest Labs nears $3 bln deal for Aptalis -source
January 8, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Forest Labs nears $3 bln deal for Aptalis -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Forest Laboratories Inc is nearing an agreement to acquire specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis Holdings Inc from private equity firm TPG Capital LP for about $3 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

A deal announcement could come as early as Wednesday, the person said, cautioning that negotiations were still being finalized. The source asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

Forest and Aptalis did not immediately respond to requests for comment while TPG declined to comment.

Aptalis had filed for an initial public offering on Dec. 26. The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company makes drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and cystic fibrosis.

