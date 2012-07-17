FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forest Labs Q1 profit plunges as generics hurt Lexapro
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Forest Labs Q1 profit plunges as generics hurt Lexapro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Net profit falls to $55 mln, or 21 cents/shr

* Profit excluding items 28 cents/shr vs 24 cents view

* Sales fall 31.9 pct to $751.8 mln

July 17 (Reuters) - Forest Laboratories Inc, which is bracing for a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn, said on Tuesday its quarterly earnings fell 79 percent as generic competition ate into sales of its antidepressant Lexapro.

Forest, which makes Lexapro and the Alzheimer’s drug Namenda, said net earnings in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30 fell to $55.3 million, or 21 cents a share, from $258.14 million, or 90 cents a share, a year before.

Forest said that excluding one-time items the company earned 28 cents a share.

Net sales fell 31.9 percent to $751.8 million from $1.1 billion a year ago, hurt by competition from cheaper generics for Lexapro, which lost patent protection in March.

Total revenue fell to $821.1 million from $1.15 billion a year before.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.