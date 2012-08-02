FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forest Labs says Glass Lewis backs its board nominees over Icahn
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Forest Labs says Glass Lewis backs its board nominees over Icahn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Forest Laboratories Inc said on Thursday that proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co backed its entire slate of 10 board nominees, rejecting four directors proposed by activist investor Carl Icahn.

Glass Lewis’s recommendation is at odds with that of another influential proxy advisory firm. Institutional Shareholder Services on Wednesday recommended that Forest shareholders vote for two of Icahn’s nominees, saying they had created compelling case that the company required change within its board.

Forest shareholders are due to vote on the board’s composition at an Aug. 15 annual meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.