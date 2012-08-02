UPDATE 2-Glass Lewis rejects Icahn nominees to Forest board

* Report says Forest problems do not warrant board changes

* Suggests Icahn nominees may not be seen as objective

* ISS has backed two Icahn nominees

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co has backed Forest Laboratories Inc’s entire slate of 10 board nominees, rejecting four directors proposed by activist investor Carl Icahn.

Glass Lewis’ recommendation is at odds with that of another influential proxy advisory firm. Institutional Shareholder Services on Wednesday recommended that Forest shareholders vote for two of Icahn’s nominees, saying the dissidents had created a compelling case for change on the company’s board.

Forest shareholders are due to vote on the board’s composition at an Aug. 15 annual meeting a year after the U.S. drugmaker succeeded in a similar proxy fight waged by Icahn.

Glass Lewis last year backed one of Icahn’s four nominees, but in a research note dated Aug. 1 said it was recommending Forest’s entire slate this time around.

“We find that the company has made notable strides in its corporate governance, as the company’s newest independent directors appear to us to have been given significant input in various matters,” the Glass Lewis report said.

The proxy advisor said it is reticent to recommend removal of incumbent directors, or in favor of dissident nominees, unless there are serious problems at the company that newly proposed nominees have a clear and realistic plan to solve, or if the current board has undertaken action clearly contrary to the interests of shareholders.

“In this case, while we believe that the dissidents have correctly identified certain areas of concern, we do not believe that these issues, in the aggregate, are so egregious as to warrant the support of the dissident nominees,” Glass Lewis said in its research note.

The report did note that industry analysts are not as optimistic as the current Forest board in the company’s ability to meet its internal earnings forecasts. But it added, “we do not believe that the company’s recent operating performance and outlook is, by itself, enough to justify replacing a substantial number of board members at this time.”

Forest said in a statement it was pleased that Glass Lewis supported all its nominees.

Icahn was not immediately available to comment on the Glass Lewis report.

Icahn has argued that Forest, maker of the antidepressant Lexapro, has been badly managed and has underperformed industry peers. He has also taken aim at Forest’s long-time chief executive, Howard Solomon, and accused him of planning to install his son as a successor without a proper review.

Forest executives have said the company is focused on cultivating a diverse pipeline of new drugs to replace revenue it will lose to generic versions of Lexapro and its Alzheimer’s drug Namenda.

Glass Lewis appeared to agree with some of Forest’s assessment of Icahn’s nominees, saying that some of the dissident nominees “have arrangements that could be viewed by some as potential impediments to their objectivity should they be elected to serve on the board.”

Forest shares were off 25 cents at $32.72 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.