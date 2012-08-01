FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn says ISS recommends two of his Forest board nominees
August 1, 2012

Icahn says ISS recommends two of his Forest board nominees

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday that influential proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services is backing two of his nominees to the board at drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc.

Icahn is waging a proxy fight to elect four directors to Forest’s 10-member board at its annual meeting on Aug. 15.

ISS has recommended that Forest shareholders vote for Icahn nominees Daniel Ninivaggi and Pierre Legault, Icahn said in a statement. Officials at ISS and Forest Labs were not immediately available for comment.

