FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forest posts 3rd-qtr loss as antidepressant sales plummet
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Forest posts 3rd-qtr loss as antidepressant sales plummet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Forest Laboratories Inc on Tuesday posted a fiscal third-quarter loss as sales of its antidepressant Lexapro continued to be buffeted by generic competition.

The company posted a net loss in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, of $153.6 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with a profit of $278.4 million, or $1.04 a year ago. Sales fell 41.6 percent to $678 million from $1.2 billion a year ago.

Analysts had on average expected a loss of 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects its adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year ending March 31 to be at the lower end of its previously forecast range of 45 cents to 60 cents a share. It expects revenue to be between $3.1 billion and $3.2 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted a loss of 21 cents per share in the fiscal third-quarter.

Forest, which fought a bruising battle last year with activist Carl Icahn, is placing its hopes on a series of new products it hopes will offset losses from Lexapro and drive future growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.