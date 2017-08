June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc, which in April agreed to be bought by Starwood Capital Group.

D.R. Horton's cash offer of $16.25 per Forestar share represents a 14 percent premium to Starwood's offer price of $14.25, D.R. Horton said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)