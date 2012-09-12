FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Forest Forum-Metsa Board CEO says paperboard sales healthy

September 12, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Forest Forum-Metsa Board CEO says paperboard sales healthy

Jussi Rosendahl

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Finland’s paperboard maker Metsa Board is delivering healthy volumes this quarter as its shift from paper to more profitable consumer packaging products helps it weather Europe’s debt crisis, its chief executive said.

“Order inflows have normalised, operating rates are good, deliveries are developing well as planned,” Mikko Helander told the Reuters Forest Forum on Wednesday, reiterating the company’s plans to raise paperboard prices.

Helander recently finished a drastic turnaround at Metsa Board, formerly known as M-real, by eliminating most of its paper production and focusing on consumer packaging, particularly folding boxboards which are used in products like cigarette and chocolate packages.


