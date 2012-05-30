FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Icahn to nominate directors for Forest Labs board
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Icahn to nominate directors for Forest Labs board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who last year failed to get his nominees elected to the board of Forest Laboratories Inc, plans to nominate another slate of directors at the drugmaker’s upcoming meeting of shareholders, according to a regulatory filing.

Icahn, who holds 9.92 percent of Forest shares -- up from 9.20 percent last August - - intends to have Dr. Eric Ende serve as a nominee and lead the proxy fight, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. Ende was also one of Icahn’s proposed directors in his failed proxy fight last year.

Icahn’s proposed slate of directors would not constitute a majority of the board, the filing said.

Forest Labs could not immediately be reached for a comment.

