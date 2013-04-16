FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Almirall, Forest report positive results in inhaler trial
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Almirall, Forest report positive results in inhaler trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Almirall and Forest Laboratories said results of a first phase III clinical trial for Almirall’s Genuair inhaler were positive and they would seek regulatory approval to sell the drug if further results proved positive.

Results of a second phase III trial for the inhaler, which delivers fixed dose combinations of aclidinium bromide and formoterol fumarate to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are expected in the coming weeks.

“In addition to the improved efficacy shown in this study, the safety profile was comparable to placebo,” Bertil Lindmark, Almirall’s Chief Scientific Officer, said on Tuesday.

If the next round of results are also positive, the companies will file new drug applications to medical authorities in the United States and Europe, Almirall said.

Almirall’s share price has risen 70 percent over the past year to close at 10.43 euros ($13.65) on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.