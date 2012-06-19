FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn nominates four in second run at Forest board
June 19, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

Icahn nominates four in second run at Forest board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn nominated four directors to the 10-person board of Forest Laboratories Inc, saying that the drugmaker has “engaged in conduct to enrich and entrench management to the detriment of the stockholders.”

Icahn last month disclosed plans to back another slate of directors at Forest’s next annual meeting, after failing to get his nominees elected last year. The nominees this year include Andrew Fromkin, former chief executive officer of Clinical Data Inc, a company Forest bought last year.

In addition to naming his nominees on Tuesday, Icahn also demanded to inspect the drugmaker’s books and records.

