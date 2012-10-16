FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forest Labs profit plunges; forecasts 2013 below estimates
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Forest Labs profit plunges; forecasts 2013 below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Forest Laboratories Inc, which is battling generic threats to its antidepressant Lexapro, reported a 91 percent drop in quarterly earnings, and forecast 2013 results below analysts’ estimates.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents to 60 cents for the year ending March 31. Analysts expected earnings of 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Forest’s second-quarter net income fell to $20.8 million, or 8 cents per share, from $249.8 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 15 cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.