BRIEF-Forestlight Entertainment to acquire Wifog AB
#Advertising/Marketing
January 27, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Forestlight Entertainment to acquire Wifog AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Forestlight Entertainment AB :

* Prepares for acquisition of Wifog AB and change of business focus

* Proposes to acquire all outstanding shares in Wifog through a non-cash issue in Forestlight

* Shareholders in Wifog will be offered to subscribe for a minimum of 700,000,000 and a maximum of 1,281,250,000 shares in Forestlight through payment in Wifog shares

* Offers 5 shares in Forestlight for each 2 shares in Wifog

* Wifog is a company engaged in the provision of a new mobile advertising platform for advertisers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

