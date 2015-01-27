BRIEF-Forestlight Entertainment to acquire Wifog AB

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Forestlight Entertainment AB :

* Prepares for acquisition of Wifog AB and change of business focus

* Proposes to acquire all outstanding shares in Wifog through a non-cash issue in Forestlight

* Shareholders in Wifog will be offered to subscribe for a minimum of 700,000,000 and a maximum of 1,281,250,000 shares in Forestlight through payment in Wifog shares

* Offers 5 shares in Forestlight for each 2 shares in Wifog

* Wifog is a company engaged in the provision of a new mobile advertising platform for advertisers