Nov 28 (Reuters) - Forestlight Entertainment AB :

* Q3 net sales 3.6 million Swedish crowns versus 8.5 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.7 million crowns versus loss 3.4 million crowns

* Says Stockholm District Court decided on Nov. 17 to conclude parent company Forest Light Entertainment’s reconstruction

* Says decision gains legal force in Dec. 2014