New Issue- Forest Oil sells $500 mln in notes
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Forest Oil sells $500 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Forest Oil Corp on Wednesday
sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million. 
    J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: FOREST OIL

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 7.5 PCT     MATURITY    09/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  09/17/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 615 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

