May 6 (Reuters) - Forest Oil Corp’s quarterly loss widened due to decline in natural gas sales volumes after the oil and gas producer shifted its focus to exploration of higher-margin oil properties.

Net loss widened to $67.9 million, or 59 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $32.7 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 25 percent to $118 million.