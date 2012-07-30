FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Forest oil sales miss estimates on weak gas prices
July 30, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

Forest oil sales miss estimates on weak gas prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 Adj EPS $0.06 vs est $0.05

* Q2 rev $135.7 mln vs est $158.8 mln

July 30 (Reuters) - Natural gas-focused producer Forest Oil Corp’s quarterly sales missed market expectations as gas prices remained weak and a fire at a facility hit sales volumes.

Natural gas prices have fallen 46 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, averaging $2.4 per million British thermal units.

Forest Oil’s second-quarter revenue fell 27 percent to $135.7 million.

Sales volumes remained largely flat compared to a year earlier at 335 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (MMcfe/d).

The Denver, Colorado-based company posted a net loss of $511 million, or $4.44 per share, compared with a profit of $29 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 6 cents per share.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 5 cents per share on revenue of $158.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales volumes were lower by 8 MMcfe/d in the quarter due to a fire at a partner’s natural gas processing facility, Forest Oil said in a statement.

Forest Oil said second-quarter sales volumes comprised of 69 percent natural gas.

Forest Oil shares closed at $7.06 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
