REFILE-BRIEF-Forever Entertainment merges with Madman Theory Games

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Forever Entertainment SA :

* Reported on Thursday that the court in Gdansk registered the merger between the company and Madman Theory Games SA (Madman)

* Acquired all assets of Madman in exchange for 9,960,997 new series L shares of nominal price 0.4 zlotys per share issued to shareholders of Madman

* Merger had been announced on Aug. 22, 2014 and approved by the company’s extraordinary shareholders meeting on Nov. 20, 2014

