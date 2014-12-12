FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Forever Entertainment merges with Madman Theory Games
December 12, 2014

REFILE-BRIEF-Forever Entertainment merges with Madman Theory Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct spelling of the word merges in the headline)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Forever Entertainment SA :

* Reported on Thursday that the court in Gdansk registered the merger between the company and Madman Theory Games SA (Madman)

* Acquired all assets of Madman in exchange for 9,960,997 new series L shares of nominal price 0.4 zlotys per share issued to shareholders of Madman

* Merger had been announced on Aug. 22, 2014 and approved by the company’s extraordinary shareholders meeting on Nov. 20, 2014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
