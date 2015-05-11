BIS sets eyes on single global FX code of conduct

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The Bank for International Settlements has set up a working group aimed at creating a single global code of conduct for the foreign exchange market, the central banks’ central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The group will be headed by Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Guy Debelle, the co-author of recommendations drawn up last year for reforming “fixing” benchmarks after two years of scandal over their alleged manipulation.

Reuters reported last week that a number of senior central bank officials were for the first time optimistic about unifying the disparate codes of conduct used in different jurisdictions into one central document. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Nigel Stephenson)