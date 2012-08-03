FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICAP's EBS FX volume slides 41 pct in July vs year ago
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 3, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

ICAP's EBS FX volume slides 41 pct in July vs year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The average daily spot volume on currency trading platform EBS plunged 41 percent year-on-year in July to $106.7 billion, parent interdealer broker ICAP said in a statement on Friday.

July’s level was also down 22 percent from a month earlier, when average daily volume totaled $137.6 billion.

EBS’ volume has dropped by more than 20 percent on a year-on-year basis in six of the last seven months. At its peak in February 2008, EBS did more than $250 billion in volume.

EBS and Thomson Reuters are competitors in the FX dealing business.

Volume on ICAP’s BrokerTec fixed-income platform dropped as well, falling 24 percent year-on-year to $537.4 billion against a backdrop of lower risk appetite and continued uncertainty around the euro zone crisis.

“Despite the pullback in general trading activity, July was the second highest month for European Government Bond volumes, and there were also record volumes in the French and Belgian markets helped by a busy new issuance calendar,” ICAP said.

Daily volumes on both the BrokerTec fixed-income platform and EBS for July totaled US$644.1 billion, down 9 percent from June and falling 27 percent year-on-year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.