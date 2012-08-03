ICAP's EBS FX volume slides 41 pct in July vs year ago

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The average daily spot volume on currency trading platform EBS plunged 41 percent year-on-year in July to $106.7 billion, parent interdealer broker ICAP said in a statement on Friday.

July’s level was also down 22 percent from a month earlier, when average daily volume totaled $137.6 billion.

EBS’ volume has dropped by more than 20 percent on a year-on-year basis in six of the last seven months. At its peak in February 2008, EBS did more than $250 billion in volume.

EBS and Thomson Reuters are competitors in the FX dealing business.

Volume on ICAP’s BrokerTec fixed-income platform dropped as well, falling 24 percent year-on-year to $537.4 billion against a backdrop of lower risk appetite and continued uncertainty around the euro zone crisis.

“Despite the pullback in general trading activity, July was the second highest month for European Government Bond volumes, and there were also record volumes in the French and Belgian markets helped by a busy new issuance calendar,” ICAP said.

Daily volumes on both the BrokerTec fixed-income platform and EBS for July totaled US$644.1 billion, down 9 percent from June and falling 27 percent year-on-year.