EBS November volume down 23 percent from year earlier
December 4, 2013 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

EBS November volume down 23 percent from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The average daily volume for spot foreign exchange on electronic trading platform EBS last month fell 23 percent from a year earlier to $79.5 billion, according to data released from parent inter-dealer broker ICAP on Wednesday.

November’s volume, however, was up 3 percent from October’s figure.

EBS competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business and provides strong liquidity in the euro, yen, and Swiss franc.

But volume on EBS and other interbank platforms has been lackluster the last few months due to low volatility in the FX market.

