3 hours ago
Dollar posts biggest daily rise in more than two weeks
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 3 hours ago

Dollar posts biggest daily rise in more than two weeks

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The dollar posted its biggest daily percentage rise in more than two weeks on Thursday as investors pared back some short positions in the greenback before a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

The dollar was trading 0.25 percent higher against a trade-weighted basket of its peers at 95.022 on Thursday, its biggest daily rise since July. 3, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It hit a 10-month low of 94.476 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

