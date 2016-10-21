FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro skids to lowest level since March
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 2:15 AM / 10 months ago

Euro skids to lowest level since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to seven-month lows on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank quashed any speculation that it planned to taper its stimulus anytime soon.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.0904, after plumbing $1.0900, its lowest since March 10.

On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi left the door open to policy options and emphasized that a long-awaited rise in inflation is predicated on "very substantial" monetary accommodation.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

