Euro skids to lowest level since March

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to seven-month lows on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank quashed any speculation that it planned to taper its stimulus anytime soon.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.0904, after plumbing $1.0900, its lowest since March 10.

On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi left the door open to policy options and emphasized that a long-awaited rise in inflation is predicated on "very substantial" monetary accommodation.