BNP Paribas to pay $115 mln to settle currency-rigging lawsuit-source

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA has agreed to pay $115 million to settle investor claims of price-rigging in the foreign exchange market, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The bank is one of nine that have reached agreements totaling more than $2 billion to settle claims in class action litigation pending in New York, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said in a court hearing on Thursday.

BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc , and Goldman Sachs Group Inc were the latest banks to reach settlements, according to the lawyer, Christopher Burke, leaving seven other defendants accused of manipulating prices in the $5.4 trillion-per-day foreign exchange market. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Joseph Ax)