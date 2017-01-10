FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. to charge 3 traders in forex rigging probe -source
January 10, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. to charge 3 traders in forex rigging probe -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is set to bring charges on Tuesday against three ex-traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc arising from a probe into the manipulation of foreign-exchange prices at major banks, a person familiar with the matter said.

Richard Usher, formerly of JPMorgan, Rohan Ramchandani, formerly of Citigroup, and Chris Ashton, formerly of Barclays, are expected to face criminal charges in a case filed in federal court in New York, the person said.

The expected charges were first reported by Bloomberg News. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

