NEW YORK, Sept 20 The U.S. judge overseeing
litigation accusing 16 banks of rigging prices in the $5.3
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market on Tuesday narrowed but
refused to dismiss lawsuits against Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley, and five other large banks that have yet
to settle.
U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan dismissed
antitrust claims against the seven remaining banks arising out
of some transactions executed outside the United States, and
claims based on transactions conducted before Dec. 1, 2007.
She also dismissed claims under the Commodity Exchange Act
for false reporting, and based on transactions conducted on
foreign exchanges. Schofield said the remaining claims survived.
The complaint "plausibly pleads both that artificial prices
existed on FX exchanges," causing investors to pay more, "and
that this artificiality was caused by defendants' actions,"
Schofield wrote in a 56-page decision.
Investors accused Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Royal
Bank of Canada's RBC Capital Markets, Societe Generale
and Standard Chartered Bank of conspiring to
manipulate key foreign currency benchmark rates including the
WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates, or the Fix.
Traders were accused of using chat rooms with names such as
"The Cartel," "The Bandits' Club" and "The Mafia" to
communicate, and manipulating prices through such tactics as
"front running," "banging the close" and "painting the screen."
RBC had no immediate comment. The other banks declined to
comment.
A lawyer for the investors had no immediate comment, saying
he was still reviewing the decision.
Last December, Schofield granted preliminary approval to
more than $2 billion of settlements with nine other banks over
related claims.
These banks included Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Royal Bank of
Scotland and UBS.
The case is In re: Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-07789.
