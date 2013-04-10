FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar falls to six-week low versus Swiss franc
#Deflation
April 10, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Dollar falls to six-week low versus Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Dollar fell to a six week low versus the Swiss franc on Wednesday as the Swiss currency was supported by marked gains against the struggling Japanese yen.

The U.S. currency was down 0.3 percent on the day against the franc at 0.92955 francs, its lowest since Feb 28.

The Swiss franc rose to around 107.0 yen, its highest since August 2011.

The yen has been sliding since the Bank of Japan’s radical policy easing to stave off deflation. Traders also reported demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc due to rising tensions in North Korea.

Reporting by Anooja Debnath, editing by Jessica Mortimer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
