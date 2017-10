LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - The euro fell more than one percent on the day versus the yen on Friday as investors cut short yen positions and booked profits after a sharp slide triggered by the BOJ’s massive policy easing steps.

The euro was down 1.2 percent on the day at 129.015 yen, moving away from a near three-year high of 131.1 yen hit on Thursday.

The dollar was also down 0.7 percent against the yen at 98.98 yen.