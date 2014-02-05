FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York bank regulator Lawsky opens currency trading probe-source
February 5, 2014

New York bank regulator Lawsky opens currency trading probe-source

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Benjamin Lawsky, New York’s financial services superintendent, has opened an investigation into manipulation of the currency markets by large banks and is requesting documents from more than a dozen institutions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source said Lawsky has asked for documents from Barclays , Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, RBS , Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.

The investigation adds another name to the list of regulators and law enforcement offices around the world looking at whether traders at the largest banks unduly influenced currency fixes, front-run large customer orders and engaged in other manipulative practices.

