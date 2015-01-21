FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. NFA tightens leverage rules for retail FX transactions
January 21, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. NFA tightens leverage rules for retail FX transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Futures Association (NFA) said on Wednesday it would tighten its requirements for leverage for foreign exchange deals for retail clients after last week’s emergency rescue of broker FXCM .

Minimum security deposits would be 5 percent for the Swiss franc, and 3 percent for the Swedish krona and the Norwegian krone, the regulator said. The change would take place from Jan. 22 from 1800 EST (2300 GMT).

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler

