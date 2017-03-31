U.S. dollar share of global currency reserves rises in 4th qtr - IMF

March 31 (Reuters) - The dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund rose in the fourth quarter, snapping three straight quarterly declines, as the absolute level of reserves held in greenbacks hit a record, data released Friday showed.

Reserves held in U.S. dollars rose to a record $5.05 trillion, or nearly 64 percent, from $4.94 trillion, or 63.3 percent, in the third quarter, the data showed.

Meanwhile, China's share of allocated currency reserves, reported by the IMF for the first time, totaled just over 1 percent, or $84.51 billion. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)