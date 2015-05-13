FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Justice Dept may go back on deal not to prosecute UBS -Bloomberg
#Market News
May 13, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Justice Dept may go back on deal not to prosecute UBS -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In MAY 12 story, corrects to read benchmark interest rates, not foreign exchange rates, paragraph 1)

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department may reverse its agreement not to prosecute Swiss bank UBS Group AG over manipulation of benchmark interest rates, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

A Justice Department official said in March that banks that have non-prosecution agreements over failures to police transactions for criminal activity could see those deals withdrawn.

UBS, along with four other main banking units, was expected to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Citigroup, British banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays, and UBS had been expected to resolve forex-rigging investigations by the U.S. Justice Department as soon as this week.

Representatives from UBS and the Justice Department were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
