Sterling skids to 7-month low below $1.5027
November 30, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

Sterling skids to 7-month low below $1.5027

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The pound sterling slipped to a seven-month low in Asian trading on Monday, on growing expectations that the Bank of England will hold off on hiking interest rates.

The BOE will meet on Tuesday, and is seen as likely to increase banks’ capital reserve requirements, but any tightening is expected to be modest and not involve raising interest rates.

Sterling was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.5018, its lowest since April 23.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

