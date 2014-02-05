Ex-Citi trader to run Morgan Stanley's FX electronic trading

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has appointed Shamyl Malik, a former trader at Citibank, as executive director for FX electronic trading in London.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley said Malik will report to Giovanni Pillitteri, global head of electronic trading. Malik will run Morgan Stanley’s FX electronic trading unit.

Malik was most recently head of emerging markets and precious metals electronic trading at Citibank. Previously, Malik traded FX and commodity options at UBS and Lehman Brothers.