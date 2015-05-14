FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. voids interest-rigging settlement with UBS -WSJ
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. voids interest-rigging settlement with UBS -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has voided a 2012 settlement with UBS AG related to interest-rate rigging, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, citing current and former government officials, said the move came after more than a year of talks between the Swiss bank and the U.S. government.

It added that the negotiations were expected next week to result in UBS paying a fine of about $200 million and pleading guilty to allegations that UBS traders manipulated the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, before 2012. (Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
