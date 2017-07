TOKYO, July 10 The dollar rose to a two-month high against the yen on Monday, after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. jobs suggested the Federal Reserve would stick with its tightening plans for the rest of this year.

The dollar was 0.2 percent higher at 114.17 after rising as high as 114.20, a top not seen since May 11.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)