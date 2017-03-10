TOKYO, March 10 The dollar rose to its highest level against the yen since Jan. 19 on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. job data that is likely to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

The dollar rose as high as 115.43 yen, and was last up 0.4 percent at 115.39. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)