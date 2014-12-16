FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Formation 8 venture capital firm adds new partner in Singapore
December 16, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Formation 8 venture capital firm adds new partner in Singapore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Formation 8, the venture-capital firm known for backing virtual-reality company Oculus VR, said it was beefing up its Asian operations by adding a partner in Singapore, investor Joel Sng.

By hiring Sng, Formation 8 hopes to stand out from the pack of U.S.-based venture capital firms by bringing more deals in Asia to Formation 8 portfolio companies, most of which are in the United States, said partner Brian Koo.

Most U.S. venture firms do not hire partners overseas until a later stage in their development. Formation 8 was founded three years ago and has just raised its second fund of $500 million.

Sng has since made a name for himself through relatively early investments in companies such as social-media service Facebook; the Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi; data-analysis firm Palantir; and gaming-technology company Razer.

Sng already has ties to Formation 8, whose Singapore business development office is based at a business incubator Sng founded. He has co-invested with Formation 8 firm in businesses such as Grabit, a robotics-based logistics.

“Being a part of a team is always more fun than working in solitude,” Sng said in an email. He said he hopes to help Formation 8 invest in Asian companies at early stages. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Grant McCool)

