FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Former Beverly Hills oil producer Venoco returns to bankruptcy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 17, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 4 months ago

Former Beverly Hills oil producer Venoco returns to bankruptcy

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

U.S. oil and gas producer Venoco Inc filed its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in thirteen months on Monday, blaming its failure to renew a Beverly Hills drilling lease and the continued closure of a key pipeline.

The Denver, Colorado-based company, which emerged from bankruptcy in July after reaching an agreement with its lenders to cut about $1 billion of debt, said it plans to sell or wind down its assets, located mainly in Southern California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2onz2mi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.