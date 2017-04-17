Former Beverly Hills oil producer Venoco returns to bankruptcy

U.S. oil and gas producer Venoco Inc filed its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in thirteen months on Monday, blaming its failure to renew a Beverly Hills drilling lease and the continued closure of a key pipeline.

The Denver, Colorado-based company, which emerged from bankruptcy in July after reaching an agreement with its lenders to cut about $1 billion of debt, said it plans to sell or wind down its assets, located mainly in Southern California.

