REFILE-FormFactor raises 2nd-qtr sales outlook, shares jump
May 29, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-FormFactor raises 2nd-qtr sales outlook, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - FormFactor Inc raised its sales outlook for the second quarter, citing higher demand for its memory chips, sending its shares up 13 percent in after-market trading.

The company, which makes precision, semiconductor wafer probe card products used by chipmakers to perform tests, now expects revenue of $50 million to $54 million. It had previously expected $43 million to $47 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $42.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FormFactor, however, warned that softness in the personal computer markets and economic uncertainty could hurt results in the second half of the year.

FormFactor shares rose to $6.50 in extended trade. They closed at $5.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

