Taiwan's Formosa says power outage hits Mailiao refinery

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Formosa group said that a power outage at its giant Mailiao refinery complex in central Taiwan had shut two crude distillation units on Wednesday.

Formosa Petrochemical Chairman Chen Bao-lang said the cause of the outage was not immediately clear and that he would be going to the plant to investigate. He said the immediate impact was on olefin production.

The 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mailiao refinery has three CDUs. One is currently closed for maintenance.

Last year Taiwan’s government ordered Formosa to carry out comprehensive checks at Mailiao after a series of fires. (Reporting by Lin Miaojung)