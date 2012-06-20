FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Taiwan's Formosa says power outage hits Mailiao facility
June 20, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Taiwan's Formosa says power outage hits Mailiao facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say naphtha cracker, not CDU, in first paragraph)

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Formosa group said a power outage at its giant Mailiao refinery and petrochemical complex in central Taiwan had shut two naphtha cracking units on Wednesday.

Formosa Petrochemical Chairman Chen Bao-lang said the cause of the outage was not immediately clear and that he would be going to the plant to investigate. He said the immediate impact was on olefin production.

Last year Taiwan’s government ordered Formosa to carry out comprehensive checks at the 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mailiao site after a series of fires. (Reporting by Lin Miaojung)

