FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Formpipe Software receives order from Denmark's Hvidovre
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
December 19, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Formpipe Software receives order from Denmark's Hvidovre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Formpipe Software AB :

* Says Danish municipality Hvidovre and Formpipe sign a contract regarding implementing and maintenance of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) product Acadre

* Order value amounts to 5.3 million Swedish crowns ($687,200) for a duration of four years

* License revenues of 0.4 million crowns are recorded in Q4, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7124 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.