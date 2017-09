Sept 12 (Reuters) - Formpipe Software AB

* Says receives order from Danish authority valued at 6.4 million Swedish crowns

* Says the application will extend existing ECM (Enterprise Content Management) solutions from Formpipe and will be developed and released during 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)