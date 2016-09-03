FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Formula One sale to Liberty Media to go ahead next week - auto motor und sport
September 3, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Formula One sale to Liberty Media to go ahead next week - auto motor und sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A sale of Formula One to Liberty Media is to go ahead next week, German trade magazine auto motor und sport reported on Saturday, citing the sport's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

The magazine said Liberty Media would transfer the first tranche of payment in the $8.5 billion deal on Tuesday.

Formula One's biggest shareholders are private equity firm CVC Capital Partners with a 35.5 percent stake and U.S. fund manager Waddell & Reed with 20.9 percent. Ecclestone holds 5.3 percent of Formula one and his Bambino Trust has another 8.5 percent.

CVC declined to comment on the auto motor und sport report. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

