BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Formula8 shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 28, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Formula8 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Formula8 SA :

* Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved on Thursday to exclude shares of the company from trading on NewConnect market, effective from Feb. 19, 2015 unless the company publishes financial reports for the Q2 and Q3 of 2014

* WSE obliged the company to provide information concerning representatives of the company and copy of the registration document from the Polish register of entrepreneurs

* WSE resolved to suspend trading of the company's shares until the day after publication of all the required documents, as of Nov. 28 Source text: bit.ly/1puecRH

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
