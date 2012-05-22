CVC confirms $1.6 billion Formula One deal

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners confirmed on Tuesday that investors Waddell & Reed , Norges Bank and BlackRock had paid $1.6 billion in cash for a 21 percent stake in the Formula One motor racing business.

“We look forward to working with our new partners over the coming years,” said Donald Mackenzie, a managing partner at CVC, calling the investment great news for Formula 1.

CVC, which had owned 63.4 percent of the business, said it would continue to be Formula 1’s largest and controlling shareholder. Formula 1 is exploring a flotation on the stock market in Singapore next month.