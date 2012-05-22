FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC confirms $1.6 billion Formula One deal
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 22, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

CVC confirms $1.6 billion Formula One deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners confirmed on Tuesday that investors Waddell & Reed , Norges Bank and BlackRock had paid $1.6 billion in cash for a 21 percent stake in the Formula One motor racing business.

“We look forward to working with our new partners over the coming years,” said Donald Mackenzie, a managing partner at CVC, calling the investment great news for Formula 1.

CVC, which had owned 63.4 percent of the business, said it would continue to be Formula 1’s largest and controlling shareholder. Formula 1 is exploring a flotation on the stock market in Singapore next month.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.