MStanley, Santander join Formula One IPO - IFR

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley, Spain’s Banco Santander, Singapore’s DBS Group and Malaysia’s CIMB have been added as bookrunners for Formula One’s upcoming Singapore initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

They join UBS and Goldman Sachs which were hired earlier this month to lead the expected $2 billion IPO, said IFR, a service owned by Thomson Reuters.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, which owns 63.4 percent of Formula One, is looking to list part of the premier motor racing business in Singapore but would continue to hold shares, sources told Reuters previously.

An Asia-based listing would help the company tap the region’s interest in international sporting brands.