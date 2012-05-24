FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC to further cut F1 stake to 30 pct after IPO -sources
May 24, 2012

CVC to further cut F1 stake to 30 pct after IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will cut its ownership stake to about 30 percent in the Formula One motor racing business after the company’s up to $3 billion IPO by selling shares on the public market, sources said on Thursday.

CVC currently holds about 42 percent of Formula One after it recently sold a $1.6 billion stake to a group of investors, including the investment management firm BlackRock.

That sale was key to set a benchmark valuation of Formula One for CVC and current shareholders, including billionaire F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, the estate of bankrupt investment bank Lehman Brothers and JPMorgan.

Formula One will seek a valuation of about 18-22 times its earnings for the IPO, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

