CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Formycon H1 turnover 7.4 mln euros versus 0.2 mln euros year ago
September 23, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Formycon H1 turnover 7.4 mln euros versus 0.2 mln euros year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet point to say EBITDA was 3.2 million euros in H1 2014 and -3.0 million euros a year earlier. The company corrected its statement. Links to corrected statement)

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Formycon AG : * Says EBITDA amounted to 3.2 million euros in the first half of 2014 (first half of 2013: -3.0 million euros) * Says H1 turnover of 7.4 million euros (h1 2013: 0.2 million euros) * Says company expects to achieve positive EBITDA for the business year 2014

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

